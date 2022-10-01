Central Texas College invites the public to participate in “Twilight — Night of the Volturi” on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Mayborn Science Theater. Part of the Epically Geeky event series, “Night of the Volturi” is based on the “Twilight” movies and will be open from 2:30 – 8 p.m. The event features many games, activities, crafts, a costume contest and a screening of the movie “Twilight Saga: New Moon.”
All things “Twilight” begins at 2:30 p.m. with Pictionary, a “Twilight” movie trivia contest, tabletop tic-tac-toe, coloring and several carnival-style games all with a “Twilight” theme. Participants will also get to vote for their favorite “Twilight” poster. All of the games and activities are free.
