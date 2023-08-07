Central Texas College will be holding a virtual auction for surplus property for the next 10 days, according to a news release.
CTC will conduct the auction between Aug. 7 and Aug. 16.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Central Texas College will be holding a virtual auction for surplus property for the next 10 days, according to a news release.
CTC will conduct the auction between Aug. 7 and Aug. 16.
Some of the items being auctioned off include refrigerators, a 3D printer, electronics, office furniture, computers, hand-held radios, iPads, parts from a 1999 Chevy Blazer and more.
Lone Star Auctioneers will be hosting the virtual auction.
Bidders need to register at https://www.lso.cc/register.
No exchanges or refunds of any items won will be accepted. Items are sold as is.
Items can be viewed at https://ctc4.me/CTC-Auction while the auction is still live.
Anyone wanting to view the items in-person needs to make an appointment with the CTC Shipping and Receiving Department by calling 254-526-1801 with appointments available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Winners will receive a payment receipt, which they can bring to the CTC warehouse to claim the sold items. They can pick up the items once the auctioneer is paid online following the close of the auction.
The deadline to pick up items is Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Pickup information will be available at the auctioneers website while the event is happening.
For more information, email surplus@ctcd.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.