Central Texas College recently announced the addition of a new communications degree program which will open in the spring 2023 semester. The 60-credit-hour Associate of Arts degree in communication studies was unanimously approved the CTC Board of Trustees in August and will be the only degree program of its kind offered within a 25-mile radius.
The new degree program requires all of the core classes such as English, history, life and physical science and social and behavioral sciences. Students must also take four speech classes and two foreign language classes to complete the program.
“We currently offer Public Speaking (SPCH1315), Interpersonal Communication (SPCH1318) and Business and Professional Speaking (SPCH1321),” said Tammy Phillips, CTC department chairperson of Communications. “We are adding Introduction to Speech Communications (SPCH1311) in January as part of the Speech department course offerings. And as student demand increases, we will add greater numbers of the course offerings.”
The Associate of Arts degree in communication studies will serve as a pathway towards a Bachelor of Arts degree in English or a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal studies at Texas A&M University-Central Texas as well as all major universities offering a bachelor’s degree in communications.
“We are filling a need for students in our area who want to pursue communications as a degree plan,” said Phillips. “Students can begin their higher education at CTC and after obtaining this new associate degree, they can transfer to Texas A&M at College Station, Texas Tech, Texas State University, the University of Texas or other four-year university in the state to complete their bachelor’s degree.”
The communications studies program will afford many career opportunities in numerous fields as most employers prefer strong communication skills.
“Students interested in pursuing some of the most in-demand career fields such social and digital media, marketing and advertising, human resources, writing and publishing, television and radio media will benefit from the new program,” said Phillips. “Many areas of business, public relations, teaching, journalism, meeting and event planning, politics, fundraising and even work with charitable organizations require the ability to communicate effectively.”
According to Pew Research, interpersonal communication skills rank first in desired skills of employees. The Balance Career cites the top ten communication skills include listening, nonverbal, feedback and the correct use of mediums, which are all skills that can help to gain and create success in employment. “Additionally, good communication skills within the workplace are critical to employee success,” said Phillips. “These valuable skills are core to the associate’s in communication studies degree and would allow graduates to advance in the workplace of their choice and enable each graduate to become more highly marketable in a competitive workforce.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.