Central Texas College recently announced the addition of a new communications degree program which will open in the spring 2023 semester. The 60-credit-hour Associate of Arts degree in communication studies was unanimously approved the CTC Board of Trustees in August and will be the only degree program of its kind offered within a 25-mile radius.

The new degree program requires all of the core classes such as English, history, life and physical science and social and behavioral sciences. Students must also take four speech classes and two foreign language classes to complete the program.

