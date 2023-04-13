The Killeen Sister Cities, Osan, Korea, Inc. is hosting its annual Spring Culture Exchange at 7 p.m. Saturday at Killeen High School, 500 N. 38th St.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is expected to take place in the auditorium of the school.
The International Youth Arts Troupe is the featured entertainment.
Killeen Sister Cities, Osan, Korea, Inc. was established in 1993 by the Killeen City Council and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. It is a member of the Sister Cities International and has received funding from a grant through the city of Killeen’s Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax Revenue.
