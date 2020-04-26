Veterinarians across Bell County have implemented precautions to continue to offer medical care for pets during the COVID-19 crisis, including virtual care and touch-less check ins.
El Centro Pet Medical Center in Killeen is among the local veterinary clinics that have implemented safety measures for clients bringing their furry friends in for a check up or a procedure in addition to offering telemedicine consults, according to Pat Davis, who has a doctorate in veterinary medicine, and has been a practicing veterinarian for 20 years.
While the clinic has offered telemedicine when possible over the past two weeks, Davis said it can be difficult to thoroughly assess a pet over the phone, since the doctors cannot see or touch them. The clinic has offered one to two telemedicine consults every couple of days since that has been an option, she said.
The check-in and check- out protocol is the biggest change Davis has noticed in the way her clinic provides services.
“Basically what happens is the client and their pet drive into our parking lot,” Davis said. “There are signs outside the building seen from the parking lot that give our phone number and instructions to please call from their car when they get there.”
Check-in is handled over the phone, and a technician is sent out to the vehicle to retrieve the pet and verify its medical history, Davis said.
Staff members wear masks and gloves for their own protection as well as for the safety of the pet owners, Davis said.
“If the owner needs to sign something, we give them the pen and they keep it, so there is as little contact as possible,” Davis said. “The technician then brings in the pet, the doctor examines the pet and then calls the owner with a treatment plan or to ask any further questions if needed.”
The usual consent to treatment plans and cost estimates are confirmed by phone, and payment is taken over the phone as well, Davis said. Masks are also worn inside the clinic by all the doctors, technicians and receptionists, she added.
In addition to precautions taken at the point of care, Davis said her staff are evaluating and assessing their own health on a daily basis.
“We are doing wellness exams on ourselves and a temperature at home before coming to work,” Davis said. “Anyone with a fever stays home and must be fever free for 72 hours.”
If an employee is experiencing respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing or flu-like symptoms, they are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19, Davis said.
“I have got to say, our whole team has done an amazing job taking care of all of our patients and working hard together to make all the changes that needed to happen so we could continue seeing patients quickly and efficiently,” she said.
Although COVID-19 is not commonly found in cats and dogs, Davis said she has heard reports of four cases of a pet testing positive for coronavirus — but said there is no evidence the virus can be passed from pets to humans.
“Animal and human health experts agree there is no evidence that domesticated animals spread COVID-19 to people,” according to a news release from the American Veterinary Medical Association. “Person-to-person is still believed to be the primary means of spread for COVID-19.”
The biggest risk to animals during this crisis is lack of planning for their care in the event that their owners become ill, according to the AVMA, and when possible, owners should arrange for their animals to receive care without having to transfer them out of their home.
“Even if you have other household members, it’s best to have a backup plan in case no one in your home is able to continue caring for your animals,” the AVMA suggests. “If you can’t identify someone to care for your animals, pre-identify several boarding facilities that can accept them if needed.”
When researching facilities, it is good to know what vaccinations are required and make sure pets are up-to-date, the flier said. Other preparations include an emergency kit with at least two weeks’ supply a pet’s food and medications, and a copy of a pet’s medical record.
Additionally, pet owners should make a list of people authorized to make medical decisions on behalf of pets, the AVMA news release suggested.
“We would like to thank all our clients for being so understanding during these challenging times and appreciate their patience with our new process,” Davis said. “We will be as excited to get back to our normal procedures as they will be.”
