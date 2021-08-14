COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of cyclists from all across the state gathered before dawn Saturday to ride in the Cove House Classic Bike Tour, an annual fundraiser started in 2002 to benefit the organization’s Emergency Homeless Shelter and Free Clinic.
Brian Hawkins, executive director for Cove House, said 63 riders pre-registered for this year’s event, which included an entry fee of $35 for early registration and $40 after Aug. 4.
Riders had an option of four different routes — 26 miles, 50 miles, 63 miles, and 66 miles — and seven rest stops. Turnout was smaller than in years past, but better than expected after the 2020 tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We usually have more than a hundred (riders),” Hawkins said. “We were hoping to have 50 riders this year, and we’ve had at least another 10 registrations on-site this morning, so it’s much better than we thought it was going to be. We had several thousand dollars’ worth of sponsorships, and if we end up with a hundred riders, then I expect we’ll raise about $7,000 for the shelter’s general fund.”
Cove House is a nonprofit service ministry founded in 1996 that provides temporary housing for a limited number of men, women, and families. Hawkins said the service is centered around a program called Firm Foundation that is designed to help homeless people find permanent housing.
“The program is designed to help them get back on their feet,” Hawkins said. “We’re not just a place they can come crash and not move forward. We want everybody who comes to us to find permanent housing at some point.”
One of the participants in Saturday’s ride was Marianne Van Houtte, a soon-to-be 68-year-old triathlete from Temple. Van Houtte said this was her first time to ride in the Cove House event. She decided to make the trip as part of her training schedule for an upcoming triathlon in Waco.
“I’ve heard about it before and wanted to do it,” Van Houtte said. “Right now, I’m training for the 70.3 (half Ironman) in Waco in October. You swim a little over a mile, then you ride 56 miles, then you run 13 miles, a half-marathon.
“According to my training plan, this week I have to ride 45 (miles), so I’m going to do the 50. Tomorrow, I have to run nine miles. It’s very regimented. If you train for it, triathlon is do-able, but every year it gets harder. I love it. I like to exercise. If I don’t exercise and do something harder every day, I don’t feel right in the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.