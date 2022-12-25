Bobby Whitson.jpg

Precinct 2 Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson talks about Killeen's Proposition A during a special meeting on Thursday.

Bell County commissioners, along with the district attorney, are determined to settle the question of whether Killeen’s Proposition A is lawful, making the governing body the first in Texas to sue one of its own cities over decriminalization of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, right, talks to residents during a special meeting of Bell County commissioners on Thursday during which they agreed to file a lawsuit against Killeen over its adoption of Proposition A.

“Basically, the discussion was going on in consideration of the ordinance that had been passed by the City Council of Killeen and the actions of the result of that particular vote,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told the Herald. “What you saw (on Thursday) was really the beginning of getting this particular question before a court: What is the effect of a local municipal ordinance when it comes into conflict with state law?”

Ground Game Texas Executive Director Julie Oliver and Killeen activist and Precinct 4 Bell County Commissioner-elect Louie Minor talk outside the commissioners' courtroom during executive session on Thursday. The county officials voted to file a lawsuit against Killeen over its adoption of Proposition A.
Michael Fornino of Killeen addresses Bell County commissioners on Thursday before they voted to file a lawsuit against Killeen over its adoption of Proposition A.
Jonathan Okray of Killeen addresses Bell County commissioners on Thursday before they voted to file a lawsuit against Killeen over its adoption of Proposition A.
Harker Heights City Councilman Tony Canterino addresses Bell County commissioners on Thursday before they voted to file a lawsuit against Killeen over its adoption of Proposition A.

don76550

I support this lawsuit. Killeen fell prey to a bunch of liberal extremists from Austin and some in our local government who promote illicit drug use. This needs to be reversed and the pro drug politicians need to be replaced.

