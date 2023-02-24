The Youth Advisory Council in Copperas Cove will host its annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 4 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. This event is a fundraiser for the Youth Advisory Council and all proceeds will support their future projects and events. The Daddy Daughter Dance is an opportunity for all ages to share an evening of music, dancing, photos, raffle prizes, games, sweet treats and making memories. Semi-formal attire is suggested, but not required.
Tickets can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Office, located in the Civic Center, for $20 per couple, $5 per additional daughter and $10 per additional dad (cash, check, credit/debit card). Tickets purchased at the event will be $25 per couple, $5 per additional daughter and $10 per additional dad (cash only).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.