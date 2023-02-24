Daddy daughter dance 1.jpg

Kevan Harris Dances with his daughter Nola during the fifth annual Copperas Cove Daddy/ Daughter Dance. The event was held Saturday March 5th at the Copperas Cove Civic Center

 David J. Hardin | Herald

The Youth Advisory Council in Copperas Cove will host its annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 4 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. This event is a fundraiser for the Youth Advisory Council and all proceeds will support their future projects and events. The Daddy Daughter Dance is an opportunity for all ages to share an evening of music, dancing, photos, raffle prizes, games, sweet treats and making memories. Semi-formal attire is suggested, but not required.

Tickets can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Office, located in the Civic Center, for $20 per couple, $5 per additional daughter and $10 per additional dad (cash, check, credit/debit card). Tickets purchased at the event will be $25 per couple, $5 per additional daughter and $10 per additional dad (cash only).

