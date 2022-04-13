Dairy Queen celebrates 75 years with 75-cent ice cream cones

The Dairy Queen brand on Wednesday announced it is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Texas by turning back the clock and offering a small cone for 75 cents through Sunday, April 24.
Patrons can purchase either a small cone or small, classic dipped cone for the promotional price.
Dairy Queen is also showcasing the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, which is a light purple, “fruity cereal explosion of flavor,” the release said. The new flavor will also be 75 cents during the promotion, according to the release.
“For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been the friendly, go-to gathering spots where fans enjoyed delicious treats and eats and forged countless fond memories. And with nearly 600 Texas locations offering a uniquely Texas-centric hot food menu that reflects the Lone Star State’s grand spirit, celebrating has never been easier,” the release said.
The iconic small cone was regularly over $2 after tax but with the 75-cent promotion it is 81 cents after tax.
All three Killeen-area Dairy Queen locations are participating in the promotion. An employee at the South Fort Hood Street location said the store has received many customers taking advantage of the promotion.
The company wants participating customers to share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary.
