A two-day protest outside of Fort Hood’s east gate culminated in a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. About two dozen people attended the protest and vigil.
Two Dallas-based groups — The Watchmen and Not My Son — made the trip to Killeen to protest the recent deaths of Fort Hood soldiers.
Fort Hood’s east gate remained closed Saturday after the post closed it Friday.
In a Facebook post, Fort Hood officials said the closure was “random.”
Jeff Kagan, a protest organizer, said he wasn’t buying it.
“This just proves the point that Fort Hood continuously lies to their soldiers,” Kagan said Friday. “This proved it.”
Kanan Frazier, vice president of The Watchmen, said the organization is not a protest organization and describes itself as a “civilian militia group.”
A few members of the group were openly carrying handguns in sideholsters as they protested at the corner of Rancier Avenue and North Fort Hood Street outside the east gate.
“Our objective is strictly to bring awareness to the fact that ... people from this base, and this base, specifically, go missing without consequences,” Frazier said Friday.
Frazier said that a re-assignment of roles is not an acceptable answer, referring to the assumption of duties for Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV as deputy commander of support for III Corps and Fort Hood.
Richardson assumed duties from Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt on Sept. 2. Efflandt assumed duties as deputy commander of operations for III Corps.
“We have ex-military and military in our groups — and military on our bases — that expect that when they’re on base to be safe,” Frazier said. “And if that is not the outcome for every person that is on that base, that is not the outcome for anybody that is on that base.”
In the wake of the high-profile deaths of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and Sgt. Elder Fernandes, who both had claimed to be victims of sexual harassment or assault prior to their deaths, Richardson announced an installation-wide program called Operation Phantom Action.
The goal of the operation is to build cohesiveness by improving trust within each unit.
Frazier described the effort as a step in the right direction, but he also described it as a “Band-Aid on a bullet wound.”
Christina Scott, a member of Not My Son, the sister organization of The Watchmen, said the organization operates on three main pillars — community outreach, civic engagement and social activism.
Scott said all that has happened at Fort Hood is not a “year thing.”
“This has been a Fort Hood culture, and it’s quite sad, because a lot of the people in the military (are) here straight out of high school,” Scott said Friday.
Plans for the trip to Killeen began earlier in September, according to Kagan. He said the group made an initial request for a sound waiver with the city on Sept. 9, which was denied 20 minutes prior to the start of the protest Friday evening.
