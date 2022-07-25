Lyrically Gifted Brother, or “LGB”, from Dallas, was crowned the first-place winner of the Killeen Poetry Slam competition on Friday.
He took home the grand prize of $1,000, while Wayne Henry, also from Dallas, earned $300 by placing second and “Alex the Great,” another Dallas poet, won $200 by taking third.
“It’s a time to see national poets,” said host Kasaundra Hamilton, also known as “KAS Poetess.”
The competition lasted about three hours Friday night at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and featured 13 artists performing original pieces. Each contestant was given 3 minutes and 15 seconds to perform, after which they were scored by a panel of five judges on a 10-point scale. None of the judges were experienced slam poets, which Hamilton said was an intentional decision.
“We want them to judge based on what the poem makes them feel,” she said.
Many of the poems featured heavy subjects such as self-medication, abuse or were calls to action.
One competitor, Marlon Powe, said that his piece, an explicit poem about the abuse of a young girl by her father, was written after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. Another competitor, Christopher Michael, spoke on his experience as a veteran.
The event’s prize pool was made available by IMPAC Outreach.
