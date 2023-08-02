POLITICS

DALLAS -- Dallas police will no longer enforce a controversial prostitution ordinance after a judge ruled it was unconstitutional, according to emails obtained Tuesday by The Dallas Morning News.

The “manifesting the purpose of engaging in prostitution” ordinance — a misdemeanor punishable with a fine of up to $500 — won’t be enforced by citations or arrests until further notice after discussions with the city attorney’s office, according to the emails sent by police officials to employees.

