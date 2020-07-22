While driving on Saturday, Elbert Lindsey of Killeen had two tires go flat on the driver’s side of his vehicle from large potholes on an unnamed access road, near the intersection with Gateway Drive and Lowes Boulevard.
“I was going to the USAA ATM and I hit the potholes before I got there and lost two tires,” Lindsey said on Tuesday.
Lindsey added that the tow-truck driver who responded to the scene already knew about the potholes.
“It could not have been a secret,” Lindsey said. “I think they need to put something up to let people know about those potholes.”
Mariano Villalba, who works at the nearby Firestone Complete Auto Care Center, had a similar experience nearly four months ago, while on his way to work at about 7 a.m. one morning.
“It had rained and I had just started work here,” he said on Thursday.
While driving into work, Villalba drove over the water-filled potholes, got stuck and had his engine flooded. It took about two hours before his car was pushed out of there. The incident cost about $10,000 in damage to his 2015 Chrysler 300.
Villalba said the area with the potholes is not the only trouble spot along that road. He estimates about 20 people, while using the USAA ATM next to Firestone, have had to be pulled out by him and his fellow employees when they try to make a right turn exiting the ATM driveway and get stuck on the curb due to it being difficult to see.
City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email the area in question is not a city owned or maintained street.
“It is an unnamed private access road for the businesses in that area and is their responsibility to maintain,” Shine said, adding that Walgreens is the specific business which installed the road, which does have a stop sign at its west end, at the intersection with Gateway. The east end of the road ends in the Walgreens parking lot along Trimmier Road.
Phil Caruso, a spokesman for Walgreens at their corporate headquarters in Illinois, said Thursday he would look into this but was not able to immediately comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.