A warning from the National Weather Service cautions Killeen-area residents to be careful of damaging winds up to 60 mph from midnight to 4 a.m. Wednesday as a series of storm cells form a line as far south as Killeen and as far north as Sherman and Ardmore, which are north of Dallas.
“Moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will be pulled northward and meet a zone of unseasonably warm conditions in many South Central states. The combination of this moisture and heat, along with strong winds developing in the upper levels of the atmosphere, are exactly the ingredients necessary to set the stage for a potential outbreak of severe weather,” according to a news release from AccuWeather.
According to that same release, areas like Dallas may see winds as high as 80 mph as well as hail and isolated tornadoes.
Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Monday that hail, while it can’t be ruled out, is not likely for the Killeen area.
The weather system is projected to start in the west near Throckmorton and Bowie at midnight, and will push to near Bryan and Palastine by 8 a.m. Wednesday. The storms are expected to exit the area fully by mid-morning Wednesday, while Killeen can expect to bear its share of the storm around 3 to 4 a.m.
The area should also receive one-half to a one-quarter inch of rain, Hernandez said.
Temperatures for the week are expected to remain warm, with highs of 80 degrees throughout the week. Daily lows are expected to hover near 45 to 50 degrees.
Winds will be strong most of the week, as 25 to 30 degree winds dominate Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Thursday should be relatively calm, with an estimated max wind speed of around 10 mph.
After Tuesday, residents should be able to expect a mostly sunny outlook with some cloud cover. Cloud buildup is expected Tuesday as storms cells develop across the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.