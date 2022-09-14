Xplosive Dance Company is hosting an “Xplosive Experience” at noon Thursday at Central Texas College’s Hobby Memorial Library, 5200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
The event is free to the public who will be taught “an electrifying dance,” according to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
