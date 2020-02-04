The sixth annual Homecoming for Heroes dinner will benefit the National Mounted Warfare Museum, which could begin construction soon.
The dinner is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 25 at SC River Ranch, 28620 Farm-to-Market 963 in Oakalla.
Tickets for the dinner cost $75 per person. Tables that seat eight can be reserved for $1,500. Tickets can be purchased by calling the National Mounted Warfare Foundation at 254-213-5014.
