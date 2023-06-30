One of the top-rated football recruits in Texas and a product of Copperas Cove appears headed for Athens, Georgia.
Michael Uini, the highly touted, four-star offensive lineman for the Bulldawgs, made his announcement to commit to play for the Georgia Bulldogs at a private family gathering Friday evening.
He chose the Bulldogs over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
According to scouting agency 247sports.com, Uini's composite score landed him as the 145th-ranked recruit in the country, ninth-ranked offensive tackle in the country and the 27th-ranked recruit in the state of Texas for the Class of 2024.
Uini is set to enter his senior season at Copperas Cove. Throughout his high school career, the offensive tackle garnered attention from some of the country's top college programs, including Michigan, Clemson, Florida, Auburn, LSU, and a slew of Division I schools in Texas, to name a few.
Uini received a total of 42 offers from Division I schools, according to 247sports.com.
Copperas Cove head football coach Tony Johnson said on Twitter Friday that Uini is "one of the best" young men he has ever coached in his lengthy coaching career.
247sports.com has Uini listed at 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds.
