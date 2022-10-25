Day two of early voting for the Nov. 8 election is in the books, and numbers from Bell County show more people voted on Tuesday than on Monday.
On Tuesday, a total of 4,887 people voted at one of the seven polling locations, up from 4,679 on opening day. Tuesday’s numbers bring the running total to 9,566.
By-location voting numbers from Tuesday were:
Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen) — 236
Bell County Annex (Killeen) — 613
Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen) — 579
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center (Harker Heights) — 858
Bell County Annex (Belton) — 1,213
Temple ISD Administration (Temple) — 846
Salado Church of Christ (Salado) — 542
Early voting continues through Nov. 4. Polling places are open Oct. 26-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
