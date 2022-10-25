Early voting 3.jpg

Intermittent rain and longer than normal lines didn'tseem to bother voters outside the Harker Heights Recreation Center Monday.

Day two of early voting for the Nov. 8 election is in the books, and numbers from Bell County show more people voted on Tuesday than on Monday.

On Tuesday, a total of 4,887 people voted at one of the seven polling locations, up from 4,679 on opening day. Tuesday’s numbers bring the running total to 9,566.

