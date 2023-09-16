peaceable kingdom playground

Children played on the all-accessible playground at Peaceable Kingdom's Day of Play on Saturday.

 Ariana Perry | Herald

The City of Harker Heights hosted a fun “Day of Play” at Peaceable Kingdom by Variety to people of all ages and abilities Saturday. The event included activities for all such as arts and crafts, rope courses, an all-abilities playground and more.

“We really aim to create community between children and help them learn life skills,” said Stacy Bruce, executive director of Peaceable Kingdom.

