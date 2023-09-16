The City of Harker Heights hosted a fun “Day of Play” at Peaceable Kingdom by Variety to people of all ages and abilities Saturday. The event included activities for all such as arts and crafts, rope courses, an all-abilities playground and more.
“We really aim to create community between children and help them learn life skills,” said Stacy Bruce, executive director of Peaceable Kingdom.
For over 40 years, Peaceable Kingdom, a campground retreat near south Killeen, has served thousands of children with a focus on those who face disabilities. They host a variety of camps and field trips that teach children anything from science to teamwork.
Kirk Guthaus, a guitarist and adaptive music instructor, attended Saturday’s event and had the opportunity of sharing the beauty of music.
“I teach kids that music and playing an instrument is an outlet for them.” Guthaus said. For Day of Play, he brought all sorts of instruments and allowed children the opportunity to become acquainted with them and have fun creating music.
“I just knew my girls would love this event,” attendee Jen Hanson said as she helped her young daughters with their crafts.
Hanson had previously visited Peaceable Kingdom through another camp, and knew she needed to bring her girls for some fun.
Around 100 families attended Day of Play to enjoy the fun activities, according to Bruce.
Unfortunately, the event was cut short due to inclement weather around 11 a.m. Saturday.
