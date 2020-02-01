Since a variety of scientific studies has shown that mindfulness can reduce anxiety, decrease depression relapses and improve sleep habits, almost everyone can benefit from it.
Crystal Morris, licensed professional counselor, therapist and owner of Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co., taught a variety of mindfulness practices with her business partner Abeni Celeste during their Day of Positive Living.
“We are teaching people how to live mindfully, staying in the present moment, getting out of autopilot and getting into the doing-mode instead of just being in the being-mode,” she said.
With a variety of exercises including meditation, mindful eating, mindful movement and mindful journaling, participants were able to not only learn about the health approach, but also incorporate its practices into their lives.
“We will definitely be teaching tips and skills to help them develop mindful practices on their own,” she said. “I incorporate that in the whole holistic integrative approach mind, body and spirit.”
During their workshop, Celeste and Morris particularly put a focus on mindful meditation.
“Research shows that people that meditate are happier, they are healthier,” Morris said. “That is what we are trying to promote here.”
The event was also held to overcome the mental health stigma that still prevents many patients to seek out for help and counseling.
“There is always a stigma,” Celeste said. “We created Positive Living … to help them learn healthy habits, where they can learn how to destress on their own, quiet their mind, just be able to make healthy decisions like meditation and mindfulness practices.”
Incorporating these practices into everyday life doesn’t even have to be overly time-consuming.
“On your break, during lunch time, if you are on the run like us and you are busy, just five minutes will make a world of difference,” Morris said.
Kempner-resident Heather Parks visited the event with her friend Cathy Rothes. Both women were interested in finding new ways of improving their health.
“We both have been kind of going on a journey to improve our health and I figured mental health goes along with that so this place seems to be advocates in positive thinking so I definitely need that in my life,” Parks said. “I am hoping that I will walk away with some tools that will help me to stay more positive and focus on the positive as opposed to the negative.”
Morris also highlighted the fact that she wants participants to reach out to her in the future to stay on track to a mindful way of life. This can either be on her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ButterfliesProsperingWellness/ or in person at her multi-group practice that offers yoga, massage, meditation and counseling services.
The free workshop Day of Positive Living took place at Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. at 3300 E. Central Texas Expy, Suite 301, in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.