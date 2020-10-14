Bell County election officials released turnout numbers late Tuesday for the first day of early voting. Many county locations still had lines of voters at 5 p.m. when the polls were scheduled to close.
In the county, including mail-in ballots, a total of 6,097 ballots were cast Tuesday. The numbers were posted to the Bell County Election Department website at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday.
Of the total, there were 2,511 mail-in ballots counted. From highest to lowest turnout, the in-person locations reported 792 voters at the Killeen Community Center, 583 at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 572 at the Killeen Bell County annex, 559 at the annex in Belton, 544 in Salado and 536 at the Temple annex.
Long lines were observed all day at polling locations, including the Killeen Community Center, where lines stretched into the parking lot of nearby softball fields.
Despite the long lines, the turnout numbers did not come close to breaking opening day records.
In 2016, Bell County voters set records for opening day of early voting by casting 9,101 ballots.
Coryell County officials also reported a high turnout for day one Tuesday.
Including mail-in ballots, Coryell County reported a total of 3,301 ballots cast.
Copperas Cove city spokesman Kevin Keller said people waited in long lines for the polls to open at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
There were 1,249 ballots cast in Copperas Cove and 780 in Gatesville. A total of 1,272 mail-in ballots were counted Tuesday.
Early voting locations
Bell County
- Killeen — Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
- Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Harker Heights — Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
- Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
- Temple — Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
- Salado — Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Dates and times:
- Oct. 13 - Oct. 16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 17: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 18: Noon to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 19 - Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 25: Noon to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 26 - Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, Texas 76513.
Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
Coryell County
- Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
- Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Gatesville
Early voting is Oct. 13 through Oct. 16, Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
The time for Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other days, it is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Early Voting Clerk, P.O. Box 6, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
Lampasas County
- Lampasas County Conference Room, 409 S. Pecan St., Lampasas
Early voting is Oct. 13 through Oct. 16, Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
The time for Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other days, it is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Mark Bishop, Elections Administrator, 407 S. Pecan, Suite 102, Lampasas, TX 76550. Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.