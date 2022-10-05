Marco Gonzalez

A week after a Harker Heights man was arrested for reportedly trying to kidnap an elementary school student, the Herald is still trying to obtain the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest from multiple agencies.

On Sept. 28, Marco A. Gonzalez, 28, was charged with kidnapping after he allegedly lured a Harker Heights Elementary School student into his car about half a mile from campus. Harker Heights police said two people nearby thwarted Gonzalez’s attempt and removed the girl from the car.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.