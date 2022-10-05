A week after a Harker Heights man was arrested for reportedly trying to kidnap an elementary school student, the Herald is still trying to obtain the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest from multiple agencies.
On Sept. 28, Marco A. Gonzalez, 28, was charged with kidnapping after he allegedly lured a Harker Heights Elementary School student into his car about half a mile from campus. Harker Heights police said two people nearby thwarted Gonzalez’s attempt and removed the girl from the car.
The incident happened near the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane in Harker Heights just before 4 p.m., according to a news release from Harker Heights police.
“I’m not sure what the bystanders saw to alert them that there was something just not right but we are extremely thankful,” Jerry Bark, Heights spokesman and assistant city manager told the Herald last week.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Gonzalez and set bond at $500,000. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
Coleman said Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke signed the warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest, but clerks in Cooke’s office have repeatedly said they do not have a copy of the affidavit.
Meanwhile, the Herald has contacted several Bell County justices of the peace, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and Heights police trying to obtain the affidavit.
Like many law-enforcement and court documents, probable-cause affidavits are public records under Texas law.
“A sworn affidavit setting forth substantial facts establishing probable cause shall be filed in every instance in which a search warrant is requested,” according to the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.
“Except as otherwise provided by this code, the affidavit becomes public information when the search warrant for which the affidavit was presented is executed, and the magistrate’s clerk shall make a copy of the affidavit available for public inspection in the clerk’s office during normal business hours.”
