The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reminding Texans of the impending deadline to file a claim for February’s winter storm.
Less than two weeks remain for Texans to apply for federal assistance for damage sustained during the winter storm, according to the agency.
“Time is running short,” the FEMA news release said. “Texas residents and businesses recovering from uninsured or underinsured losses and damage caused by February’s severe winter storms have two weeks left to register for disaster assistance with FEMA and apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan.”
The deadline to register with FEMA and apply with the SBA is May 20.
Texans may apply for FEMA assistance by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
If it is not possible to register online, Texans may call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
“FEMA reminds survivors who registered online for disaster assistance that any correspondence or information from FEMA that is needed to process their case will be sent to the online disaster assistance account that was created by the survivor,” the release said.
People applying for assistance should have the following information available when filing a claim:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
- Your Social Security number, if available
- A general list of damage and losses
- If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name
