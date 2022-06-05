A weekend full of local family-friendly activities are planned to commemorate Juneteenth in the Killeen area, June 17-19. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally recognized celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, also known as “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day.”
“We ask anyone and everyone to come out and help celebrate Juneteenth in Killeen,” TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said on Wednesday. She is president of the Killeen Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and is looking forward to seeing a great turnout for the events.
The Miss Juneteenth Pageant and Scholarship Awards are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 17 at Central Texas College in the Anderson Campus Center. Whomever is crowned will serve as the grand marshal in the parade June 18.
The 33rd Annual Killeen Juneteenth Parade will begin at 10 a.m. June 18 and should be fun for the entire family.
The Innovations Black Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. June 18 on the grounds at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Boulevard. The Barbeque Cook-off promises to delight the senses as grillers and cooks prepare their specialties. Throughout the day, additional activities will be on hand including live performances from local talent beginning at 11 a.m. There will be a Tug-o-War contest with teams, up to six persons, competing for a cash prize.
Those interested in participating must register with IBBC by June 8 by calling 254-415-9951 or online at www.innovationbcc.org/juneteenth.
With hot temperatures expected, Killeen Fire Department will be on hand with a celebrity Dunk Tank. There will also be a water slide.
Organizers have reached out to the community to plan for jump rope exhibitions, double dutch style, and a puppet show featuring local talent and a number of other “backyard picnic” games and fun.
Guest are invited to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas.
The Culture Community Sixth Annual Celebration in Harker Heights on June 19 includes a Father’s Day Salute and food tasting with soul at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights. The fun begins at 3 p.m. and is free to the public. Some of the planned activities include a poignant display in tribute to Juneteenth and black history, a fashion show, hair show, entertainment and Kids Corner with a bounce house and play and paint.
There will be vendors and top local chefs and restaurants with delicious gourmet selections available. Entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. Those interested in performing may contact organizer Carolyn Brown by text to 254-702-8845.
Watch The Killeen Daily Herald for Juneteenth 2022 updates and activities.
