The Killeen Police Department confirmed a deadly accident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Road and Moonlight Drive between a Mercedes and a dirt bike that, reportedly was stolen, according to a news release.
The driver of the dirt bike, Lamar Lavance Lilly, 28, of Killeen, was thrown from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway when officers arrived.
In a news release, Ofelia Miramontez with KPD said, officers were dispatched about 6:46 p.m. to that intersection in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located Lilly in the roadway. Emergency personnel immediately began life-saving measures,” Miramontez said. Lilly was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the release. He was pronounced deceased at 8:59 p.m. by medical staff.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of the dirt bike was traveling eastbound on Westcliff Road at a high rate of speed,” Miramontez said. The driver of a Mercedes was traveling westbound on Westcliff Road and began to turn southbound onto Moonlight Drive. Lilly struck the passenger side of the car causing him to be ejected and thrown from the dirt bike, “coming to a rest in the roadway,” according to the release.
Further investigation shows Lilly was not wearing a helmet and was on the street illegally with no lights. Reportedly, the dirt bike had been stolen out of Nolanville, according to the news release.
The driver of the Mercedes remained on scene, until released.
