ACCIDENT

The Killeen Police Department confirmed a deadly accident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Road and Moonlight Drive between a Mercedes and a dirt bike that, reportedly was stolen, according to a news release.

The driver of the dirt bike, Lamar Lavance Lilly, 28, of Killeen, was thrown from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway when officers arrived.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

