Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Sunday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
An assault was reported at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:17 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Settlers Court.
Forgery was reported at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Theft was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Galaxy Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for theft of property was reported at 7:38 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 9:18 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North First Street.
Duty on striking fixture or highway landscape was reported at 11:19 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 11:51 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An unattended death was reported at 12:13 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
An assault was reported at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.
A theft was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for sexual assault of a child was reported at 3:34 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 3:59 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 4:16 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
A 72-hour parking violation was reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest for forgery of a government document, failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information was reported at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South 11th Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:03 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Big Divide.
An assault by contact, family violence was reported at 7:13 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.
A welfare check was reported at 10:09 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 10:32 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 12:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for continuous violence against the family, criminal mischief was reported at 4:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An accident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 6:09 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Carothers Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:46 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Possession of marijuana, evading arrest/detention, possession of drug paraphernalia, found property was reported at 5:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
A welfare check was reported at 7:33 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Risin Star Lane.
An unattended death was reported at 10:33 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
A theft was reported at 11:16 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 11:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
A theft was reported at 12:28 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 12:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Second street.
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Second Street.
Continuous violence against family was reported at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Fushia Road.
Publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual material was reported at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Fushia Road.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:2 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of family with a weapon was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Randa Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of vehicles was reported at midnight Friday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for assault, injury of a family member was reported at 3:42 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for resisting arrest on public intoxication was reported at 10:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Chaucer Lane.
A theft was reported at 3:43 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A forgery was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Merlin Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for speeding, no drivers license, failure to appear, proof of insurance was reported at 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 11:01 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 2:20 a.m. Sunday on Lively Lane.
A prowler was reported at 4:02 a.m. Sunday on Lively Lane.
A theft was reported at 10:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East J Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:36 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:41 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
