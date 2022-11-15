Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A theft was reported at midnight Monday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:35 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 6300 block of Louise Lane.
An assault was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of 60th Street.
Unlawfully carrying of weapons was reported at 6:08 a.m. Monday in the area of Florence Road and West Jasper Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Court.
An assault was reported at 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:01 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
A theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 2:59 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Benttree Drive.
Service of a city warrant was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Capricorn Loop.
An aggravated assault was reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:14 p.m. Monday in the area of Automax Drive and Scott and White Drive.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:43 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Pete Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, open container was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
An agency assist arrest was reported at 1:29 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 7:47 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North First Street.
A sexual assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:06 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Second Street.
An accident was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking was reported at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North First Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
A theft was reported at 6:37 p.m. in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Possession of drugs paraphernalia was reported at 7:04 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North First Street.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana was reported at 7:28 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North First Street.
Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare check was reported at 8:22 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Mary Lou Avenue.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:43 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest for continuous violence against a family member was reported at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An arrest for criminal mischief, assault, family violence, assault by threat was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Clovis Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 5:08 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
A protective order violation was reported at 7:37 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
An assault was reported at 8:26 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Lost property was reported at 8:44 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Found property was reported at 10:13 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A theft was reported at 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for violation of protective order was reported at 3:16 p.m. Monday in the intersection of West Third Street and Skyview Drive.
Found property was reported at 3:35 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest for public intoxication and theft was reported at 3:48 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 6:39 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:43 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A theft was reported at 9:56 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
