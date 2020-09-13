The mother of a Fort Hood soldier killed in a military vehicle accident said the 1st Cavalry Division has moved to oust the company commander, platoon leader and the Bradley Fighting Vehicle commander involved in the incident from the Army.
Kimberly Weaver, the mother of Spc. Nicholas Panipinto, said she met with the division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander Col. Kevin Capra on Aug. 23 in Pinellas Park, Florida, where she was given an update on the investigation into the Nov. 6, 2019, accident that killed her son. Pinellas Park was where the casualty assistance office was located, she said.
The three “received letters of reprimand and were initiated for involuntary separation,” Weaver said. “In addition, the Bradley commander received non-judicial punishment and was reduced in rank.”
The separations are still in the process, she said. The meeting was the first one in person since her son had died.
“I got emotional. They told me there was new information,” Weaver said. “He said a few things I knew were false, so I started asking all my questions. They kept changing the information told me depending on what I had already found out.”
Panipinto, 20, of Bradenton, Florida, died from injuries sustained in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle rollover at Camp Humphreys in South Korea. He had been deployed to South Korea with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team.
“I don’t have a military background; my son was the first. I just think all the deaths and training accidents are bigger than just the small units,” she said. “Bigger leadership is fearful of their own positions, so they are worried about change. Until someone high up gets fired, nothing is going to change.
“Until someone is held accountable, those young 20-year-olds will be held accountable instead of the ones who are higher in command that the responsibility actually falls on. The military still needs to be held accountable. It goes all the way up the chain of command.”
It was the second Bradley training accident involving the death of a soldier for the brigade in 2019. On Jan. 14, Spc. Octavious Deshon Lakes Jr., 22, whose home of record is listed as Buford, Georgia, was killed in a rollover while at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.
“The deaths of Spc. Octavious Lakes Jr. and Spc. Nicholas Panipinto were terrible tragedies and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with their family, friends and loved ones,” said Capra by email on Sept. 1. “Although we know that nothing can replace Octavious and Nicholas, we have done our best to provide information to the families, help them understand all of the circumstances involved in the passing of their loved ones, and continue to help them find the answers to their continued questions.”
Capra said that while the incidents were regrettable and resulted in many lessons learned that will help enable the brigade’s soldiers to train more safely, the incidents were two distinct and separate occurrences.
“They occurred in separate units in a brigade combat team of over 4,000 soldiers, with both deaths occurring under vastly different circumstances,” he said. “We are nonetheless confident in the quality of the investigations, which identified the root causes of the accidents, resulted in non-judicial punishment for those found at fault for actions that contributed to the incident, and identified ways the unit could prevent similar accidents in the future.
“As a result of these investigations, the unit increased their focus on driver’s training; improving the quality, frequency, and record keeping for the driver’s training program to ensure all those operating combat vehicles were trained and licensed properly. Ultimately, improving the unit, so that every soldier may better contribute to our mission of protecting our nation.”
Weaver said that is not quite correct, because they didn’t actually do the safety stand-downs they said they would after Lakes died. She said she has been in touch with Lake’s mother, who disputes that claim.
“I don’t know if what Capra said is sincere or not. I brought up Octavious in the briefing, and he didn’t remember him,” she said.
The Army Regulation 15-6 investigation report conducted by the unit into the rollover that killed Panipinto showed a string of mistakes that led to his death.
The Herald has requested a full copy of the unit report, but has not received it yet from the Army. Weaver scanned the copy of the report she received and sent it to the Herald.
Panipinto had apparently just been moved from his position as a dismount to a Bradley driver, according to the unit investigation report Weaver received. A dismount is an infantryman or cavalry scout who normally just uses the Bradley as a means of transportation and performs their duties on foot, outside of the vehicle.
“He had not completed any of the required classroom training and had only received six hours of the hands-on driver training,” Weaver said. “There are several sworn statements (from the report) that (the unit was) ‘handing out licenses without the required training.’”
Weaver also said her son was at the NTC training Lakes was at, and that they had been friends. Supposedly, there were supposed to be safety stand-downs after Lakes died, but they did not happen, she said.
One of those sworn statements she sent to the Herald was from the unit’s master driver, who is responsible for training troops on vehicles and licensing them to drive them. In that sworn statement, known as a Department of the Army Form 2823, the master driver — whose name is redacted — states that the unit’s driver training program was “nonexistent.”
“When I took over the program there was nothing, I had no paperwork for any soldiers with licenses. Soldiers came up to me and informed me that the previous master driver just gave them licenses without a 40-hour block of instruction,” the statement says.
The unit master driver also stated in the report that he was unsure of how much experience driving a Bradley that Panipinto may have had, saying he or she “thought” it may have been six months to a year.
The master driver went on to say that following the accident, the unit did not hold a safety stand down, which is a break from normal duties in order to discuss safety procedures.
One of the documents in the unit report was the memorandum to the commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division, Camp Humphreys concerning the findings and recommendations of the unit investigation.
In the findings, the string of mistakes may have begun with Panipinto not being qualified to drive the vehicle in the first place, but the soldier in charge of the road test of the vehicle continued those mistakes.
The investigation report states that there was no safety or route brief given to the soldiers before they began the road test. There was no inspection of the vehicles, nor were the unit’s commander, executive officer or master driver informed the vehicles were leaving the staging area, called a motor pool, before they left. The unit’s standard procedure was to have them sign off on a movement first.
Next, they deviated from the published route to conduct a vehicle road test. The unit’s published route was to leave the motor pool, go to the wash rack area, turn around and come back. Instead, they went to a training range, which was in use by another unit, that they did not have permission to use.
Speed was another factor, although it was disputed in some of the sworn statements included in the documents Weaver sent. The memorandum says that while they cannot state the exact speed, they believe Panipinto may have been driving between 28 and 40 kph, or roughly 17 to 25 mph. The speed limit for the training area is 10 to 25 kph, or 6 to 15 mph.
The disputing sworn statements state they believe he was only driving approximately 15 mph.
