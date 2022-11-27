Schantel Thomas collum mug

We celebrate the holidays yearly with our family and loved ones. Everyone comes together, spreading love and good spirits, creating new memories, and reminiscing about memories of the beautiful times that bring us together.

There was cooking, children playing, and adults laughing and talking. The holidays are filled with apple spice aroma and festive décor, everyone in their cozy warm fuzzies listening to spirit-filled holiday music. The holiday season is a clear indicator that says commemorating another day around the world axis; brings a new year with great expectations as we enter a new one.

