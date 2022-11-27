We celebrate the holidays yearly with our family and loved ones. Everyone comes together, spreading love and good spirits, creating new memories, and reminiscing about memories of the beautiful times that bring us together.
There was cooking, children playing, and adults laughing and talking. The holidays are filled with apple spice aroma and festive décor, everyone in their cozy warm fuzzies listening to spirit-filled holiday music. The holiday season is a clear indicator that says commemorating another day around the world axis; brings a new year with great expectations as we enter a new one.
After the loss of my grandparents, we had a hard time adjusting to our lives without them; it was challenging because now we had an empty chair at the dinner table where they used to sit. Many of us still kept up with their tradition by cooking together and decorating, but it was hard to imagine that they wouldn’t be with us any longer.
Many of us still managed to smile through our grief to enjoy one another’s company, and we would reminisce and find laughter in distant memories. We found enjoyment in challenging each other in board games. We loved each other, and we had fun making beautiful celebratory moments.
Many of us have families that we were not born into; we have, along our journey, connected and met others whom we have adopted as family. The camaraderie and support have kept many of us grounded, and we feel accepted and adored. Holidays bring us together, and we can temporarily put away our indifference and escape the business of our normalcy to enjoy our families and close loved ones. This holiday we can freely choose whom we want to spend our time with; we can choose to be happy. The holidays can also be challenging for many of us who have lost a loved one we never imagined would transition. For many of us, holidays are complex, and many fall into despair—the grief of losing someone or separating from someone dear to us. Grief has different stages and different reasons people may mourn a loss internally and some of us externally. We may experience a breakup with a romantic partner, platonic friendships, or the loss of someone we hold dear; the stages of grief are significant life changes. Some grief stages are denial, anger, depression, and acceptance. Grief is hearing news that seems too massive to imagine and accept; it is learning information and not fathoming what was just told or what you have just learned.
Many of us use coping mechanisms, such as denying that something ever happened. Denial is like having an out-of-body experience moving through life slowly. Anger is another stage of grief; it can make us feel powerful when we are most vulnerable.
Finally, acknowledging a loss and finding ways to live and process it can be difficult, but dealing with it in the stages of grief is part of coping and working through reality, readjusting your life to help you go through the process.
This holiday season, I implore you to do a wellness check on your loved ones who have lost someone. Many of us feel lonely because of grief and sadness, and instead of this being the most beautiful time of the year, it seems the most dreadful.
If you are grieving a loss, always know it’s ok to feel sad. It’s ok to memorialize a holiday in memory of your loss. Rather than cook your favorite dish, try something different to include something personal about your loved one as comfort. Taking your time during grief is okay because time will transform you.
Though you may never stop hurting, know that it’s okay to process grief in your way until you can turn that hurt into hope and happiness. Just be okay for now.
