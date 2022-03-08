Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Aggravated assault reported at midnight Monday in the 2700 block of Huckleberry Drive.
Death investigation reported at 1:44 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Lake Road. A woman died at the scene of an apartment fire.
Burglary of building by forced entry reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Northside Drive.
Criminal trespass reported at 8:22 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Second Avenue.
Theft of firearm reported at noon Monday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of building by forced entry reported 2 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Vehicle parked in excess of 18 inches from curb reported at 2:22 p.m. Monday in the area of Lake Road and Sunset.
Possession of marijuana reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday near Andover Drive and Daffodil Drive.
Unreadable license plates reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Lucille Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West C Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 8:21 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rio Boulevard.
Aggravated assault reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Stardust Street.
Interference with duties of public servant reported at 9:56 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Stardust Street.
Pedestrian walking on roadway not facing traffic reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:26 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Liberty.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 4:17 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North First Street and Courtney Lane.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, no drivers license and assist another agency reported at 4:34 a.m. Monday in the area of North First Street and Courtney Lane.
Harassment by phone reported at 8:08 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information reported at 10:58 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Stockdale Road.
Welfare check reported at 11:53 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information reported at 12:19 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Manning Drive.
Burglary habitation reported at 12:36 p.m. Monday in the 60th block of Hickory Circle.
Theft reported at 1:52 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Manning Drive.
Forgery of a government document reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Hackberry Street.
Assault reported at 2:29 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Laura Street.
Accident reported at 3:28 p.m. Monday in the area of South First Street the West Avenue F.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana reported at 4:14 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Marston Avenue.
Emergency medical detention reported at 5:23 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Accident reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Accident reported at 6:54 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Avenue D.
Theft reported at 7:43 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Arrest for assault with a weapon reported at 8:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:21 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Grizzly Trail.
LAMPASAS
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Two arrests for possession of marijuana, controlled substance reported at 2:27 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
at 2:27 a.m.
Burglary of a habitation reported at 6:12 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 6:26 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Harassment reported at 9:26 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street
Assault reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Fraud reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Disturbance reported at 5:17 p,m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 8:43 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance reported at 8:56 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Suspicious Activity reported at 11:37 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East First St.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime stories, go to kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.