Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King is scheduled to become the first Black woman to become mayor of Killeen during a ceremony this Friday.
Nash-King will be sworn in as mayor at 4 p.m. Friday in the foyer at City Hall, 101 N. College St., the city announced in a news release Wednesday.
Nash-King will succeed former Mayor Jose Segarra, who reached his limit of three consecutive terms as mayor. Per the city charter, the mayor pro tem shall be sworn in as mayor if the mayor vacates the position for any reason.
Segarra resigned from his post as mayor on March 17 in order to seek election as a council member, as stipulated in the City Charter. Segarra was the mayor of Killeen since 2016 and also served three terms on the City Council beginning in 2012.
According to the charter, the mayor and members of the City Council must step down from their office if they are running for a “different office” at least 40 days prior to the election.
The news release said that Segarra will also be giving his farewell remarks as mayor at Friday’s ceremony.
When she becomes mayor on Friday, Nash-King will also vacate the council’s District 2 seat. The council has already started work to fill that seat, and is scheduled to interview the four applicants for the seat at a meeting on Tuesday.
