Killeen police located and arrested a teen Wednesday at a salon in the 1300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop in connection with debit card abuse.
Earlier in the day, a woman called police to tell them her car was burglarized and that two debit cards and two money cards were among the items stolen, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told police one of the debit cards had been used since the burglary and the latest had occurred at the salon, the affidavit said.
Witnesses identified two people using the stolen card. One of them, who provided a fictitious identity, was later identified as Josiah Noel Dudley.
Police said Dudley admitted to using the debit card in question and gave police all four stolen cards. The debit card which had been used was retrieved from his underwear, police said in the affidavit.
After waiving his rights, he admitted to burglarizing the woman’s car.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arraigned Dudley Thursday on a charge of debit card abuse. He set the bond at $50,000.
Also arraigned Thursday in an unrelated case was Javis Tate Lavan on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. His bond was set at $50,000.
