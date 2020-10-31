Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures cooler temperatures in the forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Those looking to trick-or-treat can expect a temperature around 70 degrees at 6 p.m. tonight, cooling down after that.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 72. Saturday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 47 degrees.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 69, north northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a low around 39, north winds around 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Monday: High near 67, Low around 41
Tuesday: High near 72, Low around 41
Wednesday: High near 76, Low around 56
