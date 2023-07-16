The proposed 2024 budget for the city of Killeen, which was presented to the city council by City Manager Kent Cagle last week, is balanced and has both minor and major changes from the current budget.

The proposed budget totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million over the 2023 fiscal year budget, according to the proposed 2024 budget document submitted to the City Council. The 2023 approved budget was $298.2 million.

Mbrown4killeen

Also, a $200,000 house is not going to see a drop in the taxes they owe to Killeen. The average increase in valuation by BellCad was somewhere around 12%. That means a person who has a house valued at $200,000 this year had an approximate valuation of $176,000 last year.

That means (on average) a person who has a house valued at $200,000 this year paid $1,097.01 last year (based on a 12% increased valuation) and will pay $1,241.60 this year for an increase of $144.59 from the City of Killeen plus the increases to your city utility bill.

Said differently, if your property was valued at $200,000 last year, it is valued at around $224,000 this year and you will pay $1,390.59 for an increased payment (levy) of $143.99.

If the property is commercial, the cost of water and solid waste services will increase even more.

Keep in mind that this is just the City of Killeen’s increased levy. KISD, Bell County, CTC, Clearwater Underground, and more for some Killeen residents will add to this increased amount due.

KDH, Cagle, the mayor, and Council members need to stop playing games with how they word things. Wait and see what happens over the next 2 years when the anticipated and newly passed (by the council) bonds start hitting the debt service fund.

Mbrown4killeen

The Hotel Occupancy Tax is very limited in what is it can be used for. It's not a source of money for the general fund and can only be used for advertising events that will bring in tourism, promote the Convention Center, and make improvements to the Convention Center complex. It cannot pay for emergency services, roads, solid waste, water, etc.

Everyone needs to do a deep dive. The council should commit to not increasing Cagle's salary this year. We all know they will approve the $3 increase to utility bills ($1.50 increase in water and $1.50 increase in drainage) aside from the political heartburn of explaining to the citizens how "they had no choice". Keep in mind, there is always a choice. Maintaining Cagle's salary not only saves the citizens the direct increase in expenses, but also increases to his benefits package and future retirement benefits.

Why should our employees struggle so much they have internal food banks, while the City Manager, who has not done anything exemplary, would get an extra $10k a year at a 4% COLA or a stunning $280,000 if the City Council decides to inflate his salary by 12% again while leaving the citizens to foot that bill and slapping the hardest working employees of the City in the face.

