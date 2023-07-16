The proposed 2024 budget for the city of Killeen, which was presented to the city council by City Manager Kent Cagle last week, is balanced and has both minor and major changes from the current budget.
The proposed budget totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million over the 2023 fiscal year budget, according to the proposed 2024 budget document submitted to the City Council. The 2023 approved budget was $298.2 million.
Killeen’s 2024 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
In the proposed budget, operations total $230 million, an increase of $12 million over the current year; Capital projects total $24 million, a decrease of $30 million; and Debt Service requirements total $26.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million.
General Fund revenue in the 2024 proposed budget totals $120.3 million, an increase of $7.4 million from last year’s budget, or 6.6% higher than last year.
Projected sales tax revenue totals $35.4 million for an increase of $2.1 million. Under the proposed budget, the property tax is lowered a quarter of a cent from 62.33 cents per $100 valuation to 62.08 cents.
For a $200,000 house, the property tax assessed would fall from $1,246.60 to $1,241.60, a savings of $5.
The total tax budget in the 2024 budget is $10.8 billion in taxable assets with $221.7 million in new growth.
A public hearing for the 2024 proposed budget is scheduled to take place 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at City Hall, located at 101 N. College St.
Cagle spent approximately 45 minutes during the council meeting Tuesday going over the budget and its various changes, using a slideshow presentation to illustrate his points.
“We estimate our population today to be about 163,000,” Cagle said, adding that the number of people employed by the city of Killeen continues to rise, which has an effect on expenses.
He said there were “a lot of changes, major revenue changes, in the general fund” and sales tax numbers.
“Our median household income is a little over $52,000 tax-supported debt per capita. So, once again, this takes into account the growth in our population,” Cagle said.
Funding changes
Cagle reiterated that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, federal dollars for COVID relief, being dropped due to the federal government declaring an end to the COVID emergency were a factor in the budget for next year. Some of those ARPA funds paid for services like the Hill Country Transit District, the local public bus service otherwise known as The Hop, and partly paid the salaries of police officers.
There is $750,000 in new spending proposed for The Hop, which is considering transitioning to a ride-share service similar to Uber or Lyft. The 2024 fiscal year will be the first time The Hop has been on Killeen’s budget since 2020.
The 100% disabled veterans exemption from property tax was also a big factor in considerations for the budget, which grew to $292.7 million due to an increase in Killeen’s population, who are buying more homes.
“We’re one of the cities that has an exemption to this magnitude,” Cagle said, pointing out that the increase in exemptions were greater than an increase in new construction.
“We are one of the few cities lucky enough to receive some reimbursement from the disabled veterans exemption, and that number from the state dropped by $630,000. And our interest income was up $650,000 over the prior years,” Cagle said.
Revenue
The Water and Sewer fund expenses are projected to increase to $48.2 million from $45.1 million, an increase of about 6%. The proposed budget has a $1.50 hike in water bills for Killeen residents.
“The residential increase of $1.50 results in a little over a million dollars in revenue,” Cagle said Tuesday. “I just read in the Waco paper today they’re considering a pretty strong increase. And I’d be willing to bet that the majority of cities are having some sort of rate increase. It just hasn’t been announced yet because everybody’s been hit pretty hard by inflation.”
Cagle said that compared to other cities, Killeen still pays less for water and sewer.
The Solid Waste fund revenue and expenses each increase to $23.4 million, $1.1 million higher than the current year’s budget.
“We’re continuing to move mowing out of solid waste,” Cagle said. “It doesn’t belong there. Next year will be the last time we have to talk about this.”
Cagle said the city of Killeen had been putting off those costs onto solid waste, water and sewage and drainage.
Drainage Utility Fund expenses and revenues each are projected at $5.3 million, a slight increase from the previous year.
Aviation Fund revenues are $4.2 million, or 13.6% lower than last year. Aviation Fund expenses are projected at $4.7 million, a 1.3% increase over 2023.
“And we’re increasing the amount we’re putting towards code enforcement, abatement and disposal. That’s not employees; that’s cleaning up properties or tearing down structures,” Cagle said.
Residents would pay $61.6 in tipping fees while non-residents would pay $98.56.
“We have a very expensive asset to maintain and we were basically giving away our services to nonresidents by charging the same amount as Killeen residents,” Cagle said. “So we made a pretty good increase in the previous budget and I would suggest you would continue doing this year after year until we see some sort of change in the flow of solid waste from nonresidents.”
City pay
Cost of living adjustments rose for civil service employees and classified employees by 7% and 6% respectively.
Police officers will be paid $32.10 per hour for their first year compared to $30.10 per hour in the current budget.
Fire rescue officers will be paid $28.89 per hour up from $27 per hour.
Cagle said the city would need to absorb approximately 50 cents for the pay increase because of the end of ARPA funding.
Some of the things not included in the budget are 24 positions for the Fire Department through a SAFER grant.
“We expect to hear yes or no before the end of the calendar year,” Cagle said. “But we’re still hopeful on that.”
Other than that, there were 43 other positions that were unfunded in the 2024 budget.
“If your sales tax was just at the state average, we’d have enough money to cover every one of those packages,” Cagle said. “Or if the state was reimbursing us 100% for the disabled veterans exemption. That’s about $9 million.”
Killeen’s revenue from sales tax in the proposed budget is $35.4 million, up from $33.3 million in 2023.
Cagle reiterated during the meeting that the hotel tax revenue may appear to be unbalanced but it’s actually not.
“Our revenues of $3.9 million versus expenditures of $4.1 (million),” he said. “We still have a very, very strong fund balance of 32% expenditures. And the reason for this number is some large capital outlay — one-time capital outlay — we do expect to get $840,000 in revenue from the short-term rental ordinance.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilmember Jose Segarra praised Cagle for presenting a balanced budget, but said the city needed to consider how to create new revenue.
“I think it’s probably time to ask that tough question,” he said.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said the hotel tax could become a “huge revenue” for the city.
Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb echoed Ganzalez’s comments, saying the hotel tax would be an important source of revenue.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said in a phone conversation Wednesday that while she hasn’t looked deeply into the budget yet, there were certain things, like the veterans exemption, she considers very important.
“I do understand that we have to pay for services but it can’t always be the residents who have to foot the bill. There’s things we will have to cut out,” Nash-King said. “We just have to dig deep into the budget and figure it out.”
(2) comments
Also, a $200,000 house is not going to see a drop in the taxes they owe to Killeen. The average increase in valuation by BellCad was somewhere around 12%. That means a person who has a house valued at $200,000 this year had an approximate valuation of $176,000 last year.
That means (on average) a person who has a house valued at $200,000 this year paid $1,097.01 last year (based on a 12% increased valuation) and will pay $1,241.60 this year for an increase of $144.59 from the City of Killeen plus the increases to your city utility bill.
Said differently, if your property was valued at $200,000 last year, it is valued at around $224,000 this year and you will pay $1,390.59 for an increased payment (levy) of $143.99.
If the property is commercial, the cost of water and solid waste services will increase even more.
Keep in mind that this is just the City of Killeen’s increased levy. KISD, Bell County, CTC, Clearwater Underground, and more for some Killeen residents will add to this increased amount due.
KDH, Cagle, the mayor, and Council members need to stop playing games with how they word things. Wait and see what happens over the next 2 years when the anticipated and newly passed (by the council) bonds start hitting the debt service fund.
The Hotel Occupancy Tax is very limited in what is it can be used for. It's not a source of money for the general fund and can only be used for advertising events that will bring in tourism, promote the Convention Center, and make improvements to the Convention Center complex. It cannot pay for emergency services, roads, solid waste, water, etc.
Everyone needs to do a deep dive. The council should commit to not increasing Cagle's salary this year. We all know they will approve the $3 increase to utility bills ($1.50 increase in water and $1.50 increase in drainage) aside from the political heartburn of explaining to the citizens how "they had no choice". Keep in mind, there is always a choice. Maintaining Cagle's salary not only saves the citizens the direct increase in expenses, but also increases to his benefits package and future retirement benefits.
Why should our employees struggle so much they have internal food banks, while the City Manager, who has not done anything exemplary, would get an extra $10k a year at a 4% COLA or a stunning $280,000 if the City Council decides to inflate his salary by 12% again while leaving the citizens to foot that bill and slapping the hardest working employees of the City in the face.
