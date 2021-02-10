Fort Hood officials have authorized delayed reporting for soldiers and Department of the Army (DA) civilians for Thursday.
Due to extreme weather conditions and dangerous roads, physical training has been canceled and no road guards will man intersections on post during that time period, according to a news release. Active-duty military personnel will report no-earlier-than 10 a.m. The officials also authorized delayed reporting for DA civilians no-earlier-than 9 a.m.
However, mission essential personnel are to report in accordance with their supervisor’s instructions. Contracted personnel should report in accordance with their program/project manager’s instructions.
The Fort Hood Child Development Center will be open only for mission-essential personnel child care starting at 5:30 a.m. All other child development centers and school age care sites on the installation will open at 8 a.m., according to the release.
On-post physical fitness centers will open at 4 p.m.
-Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.