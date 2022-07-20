Customers using the Killeen Transfer Station should expect upcoming delays during repairs to a concrete ramp, according to a city news release on Wednesday.
“The repair work will require the temporary closure of one of the scales during this time, leaving just one operable for ... incoming and outgoing customers,” according to the release.
The work is planned for Monday through Aug. 6.
The transfer station, at 12200 Texas Hwy. 195, is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Staff Report
