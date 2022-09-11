The Copperas Cove Exchange Club, a local community service organization, will throw a delicious party at the “Cravings of Cove” event Tuesday at the Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and ticket holders will be automatically entered in several drawings to be held throughout the evening.
“There will be over 20 different restaurants on hand with something for everyone to sample,” said one of the event organizers Clint Brown. Tickets are available at the event or by contacting Brown at 254-345-0058. Ticket prices for adults are $10 and children 5 to 13 are $5.
Sponsors include Yong’s Oriental Market and Korean Grill, San Miguel’s Mexican Restaurant, Monty’s, Big Dog BBQ, Black Meg 43, Unique Taste Hawaiian Style, Sticky Fingas BBQ, Giovanni’s, Toa’s Hawaiian Grill, Creative Cakes and Snacks, Waffle Cone, Lil Tex, Hot Wok, Raising Cane’s, Cinergy Cinemas, Chick-fil-A, Subway, Shipley’s Doughnuts, H-E-B, Walmart and Jack Hillard Distributors.
The event will run until 8 p.m. and will also feature a friendly (and tasty) competition between the Cove Police and Fire Departments. Each team has prepared a delicious batch of their tasty chili and ticket holders may vote for their choice to declare a winner in the Chili Cookoff. There will be drawings for door prizes and a silet auction
featuring some truly unique items including gift baskets, garden chairs, coolers, gift cards and even a portable grill or two.
Door prizes include gift cards from Applebees, IHop, Dairy Queen, Longhorn Steakhouse, Chipotle, Walmart and H-E-B.
The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, also known as the “Morning” Exchange Club, holds this event to raise funds for several area organizations that help local children, families, the homeless and the elderly. Donations are made to groups like Blue Santa, Exchange Sunshine Home, Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter, Project Graduation, the Coryell County Rainbow Room, My Brother’s House Food Pantry, Operation Stand Down Central Texas, Armor of God Radio and Ride for A Child.
