The Copperas Cove Exchange Club, a local community service organization, will throw a delicious party at the “Cravings of Cove” event Tuesday at the Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and ticket holders will be automatically entered in several drawings to be held throughout the evening.

“There will be over 20 different restaurants on hand with something for everyone to sample,” said one of the event organizers Clint Brown. Tickets are available at the event or by contacting Brown at 254-345-0058. Ticket prices for adults are $10 and children 5 to 13 are $5.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

