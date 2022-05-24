“She doesn’t know the word ‘NO,’” Councilman Raikos Adams said of City of Killeen Star Award recipient Delise Coleman at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The Star Award is given monthly in recognition of outstanding achievement by residents in Killeen.
Adams went on to say that Coleman has gone above and beyond in her efforts as a volunteer.
“A retired U.S. Navy veteran with 20-plus years in service, Coleman is the faithful wife of an Army veteran and a mother,” Adams continued.
“Since leaving military service, Ms. Coleman has been fired up about volunteering and helping out her community.”
Coleman is a member of the Board of Directors of Killeen Volunteers; a member of Keep Killeen Beautiful and the first vice president of the Killeen branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta sorority, Inc. and a member of the B.L. Seawood chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.
Adams added that Coleman believes everyone can be great because everyone can serve.
“With the aforementioned organizations and as an individual, she works with the homeless coalition, served on the COVID-19 Coalition, served meals at the homeless shelter and volunteers at the Food Care Center,” Adams said.
“Anytime you need to call her, she will ask, ‘how can I help you achieve greatness in our community?’”
Her motto, Adams said, is “Let’s make it happen!”
“For all of those reasons, I am honored to present this month’s aware to a community rock star.”
