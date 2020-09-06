With an emphasis on economic stability, Democrat Donna Imam has her eyes set on a U.S. House seat that has been held by Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, since 2003.
Imam, D-Round Rock, said that since 2003, residents have seen a rise in the cost of living, health care, child care, property taxes and education, while wages and retirement benefits “have stagnated.”
When she campaigns within the 31st District, Imam said the biggest concern she hears from potential voters is economic insecurity that comes with the rising costs.
“Many Bell County residents are forced to commute to Austin for a decent paying job due to lack of economic opportunities,” Imam said via email Thursday.
With the current coronavirus situation in Texas, Imam said she will not be holding in-person rallies for her campaign.
The impact of the virus is part of what drives the economic insecurity, she said.
“Right now millions of people in Texas are unemployed and many small businesses have been forced to shut down because our current representatives failed to address the pandemic,” Imam said.
Imam is a computer engineer and entrepreneur with more than 18 years in the tech industry.
Her experience as an engineer has helped her realize that she needs to bring high-wage jobs to Bell County and provide debt-free education, especially for those serving rural and under-served areas.
“Right now we need leadership that understands and utilizes science and technology so that we can safely open up businesses and send kids back to school,” she said.
Imam secured the Democratic nomination by defeating fellow Democrat Dr. Christine Eady Mann in the July 14 primary runoff.
Imam had 56.6% of votes to Mann’s 43.4%.
Fort Hood
Since the 31st District covers most of Fort Hood (portions are represented by Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin), Imam said she will focus on the same issues with respect to soldiers and veterans.
Imam said that pay for active-duty soldiers must increase, and all soldiers must have access to high-quality housing.
For veterans, Imam said they need to stop being denied earned benefits, and counseling services need to be available for their families.
She also said veterans need better access to health care.
“Today, many veterans are forced to take a whole day off from work to see a doctor at a VA clinic far from where they live, only to be turned away,” Imam said. “My Healthcare for All proposal would guarantee coverage for all veterans at any clinic or hospital and improve the quality of care with more doctors and nurses.”
On Wednesday, Imam held a virtual campaign event with Julián Castro, D-San Antonio, and former Decmocratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, as they discussed on-the-job industrial training for veterans and higher pay for active-duty service members.
Due to the coronavirus, campaign events will be conducted virtually. Potential voters can follow Imam on all social media platforms for updates for times and dates of the virtual campaign events.
Finances
Carter — who easily secured the GOP nomination in March — has amassed a large war chest ahead of the Nov. 3 election. He has $922,385 to Imam’s $42,099, according to June 30 campaign finance reports.
Overall, Carter has raised more than 3.5 times as much as Imam — who secured the Democratic nomination in a July 14 runoff. The congressman has raised more than $1.5 million to Imam’s $449,274, according to the Federal Election Commission.
FME News Service reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
