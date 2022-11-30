First National Bank

Workers with AAR of Houston cut steel beams from the former First National Bank building on North Gray Street on Wednesday morning. The oak tree was spared in the project to raze the building where in a Bell County annex will be built.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Much of the First National Bank building in downtown Killeen has been razed — beating the deadline to complete the project by a month.

On Wednesday, only the bank signs at the property on North Gray Street remained, along with an old oak tree.

