Much of the First National Bank building in downtown Killeen has been razed — beating the deadline to complete the project by a month.
On Wednesday, only the bank signs at the property on North Gray Street remained, along with an old oak tree.
Workers with Houston company AAR began demolishing the bank on Nov. 15. In July, Bell County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Killeen. It gives the county shovel-ready land at 507 N. Gray St. for the construction of a more than 30,000-square-foot county government annex building within three years of receipt of the property.
The demolition included removing most of the objects on the property, including parking lots, some sidewalks, curb stops, electrical devices, and gas piping, signs, bases and planters, flagpole, railing and walkways.
“First National Bank Texas plans to donate its former bank property and parking lots to the city of Killeen to be demolished (and) removed, and to make way for a new Bell County building complex ... to bring new life into the downtown Killeen area,” according to city documents.
Bell County is budgeting $10 million for the new annex building, which will replace the county annex on Priest Drive in Killeen. The new building will house the vehicle registration office and other Bell County offices.
Killeen City Council members in September awarded a $618,700 bid to AAR for the project, and it was expected to be “substantially complete” by Dec. 12. Through an interlocal agreement with Bell County, the city must raze the building by Dec. 31.
In June, the City Council approved the removal of the former bank building from the historical overlay district through Ordinance 22-046.
First National built and moved into a new headquarters building at the corner of Trimmier Road and Interstate 14 in the past year.
pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460
