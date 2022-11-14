First National Bank demolition

Demolition of the former First National Bank building on North Gray Street is scheduled to begin on Monday morning as officials prepare to clear the land for construction of the Bell County annex building, where vehicle registration and other county offices will be housed.

 Demolition of the former First National Bank building on North Gray Street is “tentatively” scheduled to begin on Monday, Killeen city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.

In September, Houston company AAR began removing furniture and other items from the building in downtown Killeen as it prepared to raze it.

