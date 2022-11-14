Demolition of the former First National Bank building on North Gray Street is “tentatively” scheduled to begin on Monday, Killeen city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.
In September, Houston company AAR began removing furniture and other items from the building in downtown Killeen as it prepared to raze it.
Killeen City Council members on Sept. 13 awarded a $618,700 bid to AAR for the project, and it is expected to be “substantially complete” by Dec. 12. Through an interlocal agreement with Bell County, the city must raze the building by Dec. 31.
In July, Bell County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Killeen. It gives the county shovel-ready land at 507 N. Gray St. for the construction of a more than 30,000-square-foot county government annex building within three years of receipt of the property. The new county annex will replace the current annex on Priest Drive in Killeen.
“First National Bank Texas plans to donate its former bank property and parking lots to the city of Killeen to be demolished (and) removed, and to make way for a new Bell County building complex ... to bring new life into the downtown Killeen area,” according to city documents.
In June, the City Council approved the removal of the property from the historical overlay district through Ordinance 22-046.
The original completion date to raze the bank building, with a budget of $10 million, was planned for August 2024. But council members have amended the agreement to shorten the deadline to Dec. 31.
Killeen officials initially set aside $300,000 to demolish the building so the county can build a new annex building that will house the vehicle registration office and other Bell County offices.
