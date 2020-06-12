As the search for missing Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen continues, more than 100 people gathered to show their support for her family and help demand answers Friday.
A demonstration took place at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue near two of the entrance gates to Fort Hood.
Killeen resident and emergency medical services technician Donald James said he supports the demonstrations the family and friends are doing in Killeen, as well as Houston where Guillen is from.
“As far as the demonstrations, I think they’ve been great,” James said. “It’s been handled the right way.”
When surveying the crowd and gauging the feel of the demonstration, James said, “It’s a good atmosphere for a bad reason.”
Guillen has been missing since April 22, according to Fort Hood officials. She is a soldier assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
There was previously a demonstration in the same location on May 22 that drew several dozen supporters.
Krysta Martinez is a former private first class in the Army.
She helps her sister with a T-shirt business, and the two were selling shirts to supporters. The shirts had a picture of Guillen and had the hashtag #FindVanessaGuillen.
“My sister has a really big heart,” Martinez said. “Just seeing her want to help makes me want to help, also.”
When people purchase a shirt, 75% of the proceeds go to the family of Guillen to cover legal costs. The rest goes back to the business to buy more supplies to make more shirts.
Recently, a website devoted to finding the soldier was created by Houston resident Martin Nitschke.
“I just got involved to help the family,” he said Friday.
On the website, www.findvanessaguillen.com, people can watch live streams of protests, donate to the family, buy T-shirts and leave an anonymous tip.
Billboards
Billboards are soon going to have Guillen’s picture with #FindVanessaGuillen. In the Killeen area, one will be on the south side of Interstate 14.
Nitschke said the artwork for the billboards cost $1,344, paid for by a donor.
Lamar Advertising provided the billboard space for free as a public service, he said.
The digital billboard spot was also provided for free by Lamar Advertising, Nitschke said.
Update of the investigation
Investigators met with Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen, on May 23, according to Fort Hood officials.
They also had a virtual meeting on Monday with her mother, Gloria Guillen, U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia and a translator. The virtual meeting was hosted by Col. Ralph Overland, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander.
“Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is a highly valued member of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment,” Overland said in a news release this week from Fort Hood. “We will maintain our resolve to locate Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and will continue our efforts until she is found. We will never quit searching.”
Investigators are offering a $15,000 for credible information that leads to her whereabouts.
“Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day,” Fort Hood officials said in a news release immediately following her disappearance.
Officials said she was last seen in the parking lot of her unit headquarters.
Actress Salma Hayek posted a photo Thursday of Guillen on her Instagram page, and pledged to make a post about her until she is found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.