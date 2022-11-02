Fog

A car travels through fog along Central Texas Expressway in central Killeen on Wednesday morning.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

Bell County is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Eight counties in Central Texas, including Bell County, are under a dense fog advisory, according to a notice from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Fog

A stop sign on Bunny Trail was barely seen through dense fog Wednesday morning. Bell County remains under a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.