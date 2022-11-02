Bell County is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Eight counties in Central Texas, including Bell County, are under a dense fog advisory, according to a notice from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bell County is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Eight counties in Central Texas, including Bell County, are under a dense fog advisory, according to a notice from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The notice warned of poor driving conditions as visibility is about one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.
"If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you," the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
The dense fog advisory ends at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
Metro Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.