The Killeen area is currently under a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. this morning, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. Temperatures are expected to continue to climb during the rest of the week with highs climbing into the upper 80s by the end of the week and lows in the high-50-to-mid-60 range.
The Killeen area has received 7.42 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows northwest Bell County — including the Killeen area — as being under abnormally dry conditions.
Today the high temperature is expected to climb a bit, reaching 77 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 65 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 83 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 55 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could remain at 88 degrees while the low temperature could hit 64 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 88 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 66 degrees.
The high temperature will drop to 87 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 61 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight Friday.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 76 degrees while the low temperature could drop to 51 degrees.
