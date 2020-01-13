Dense fog cover this morning is expected to give way to cloudy skies for the rest of the day before the fog makes a resurgence tonight and into Tuesday morning. There are also some low rain chances later in the week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
The dense fog in the Killeen area this morning is expected to move through the area by 10 a.m. Today the high temperature is expected to reach 63 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 54 degrees.
