A dense fog that Central Texas residents woke up to may lift by early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The fog, that created a shroud over the Killeen area, caused a dense fog advisory to be issued by the NWS until noon today.
Saturday morning's dense fog caused visibility to drop to nearly a quarter-mile or less. Buildings that could normally be seen for miles from Interstate 14 were lost and concealed in the fog, including the campus of Central Texas College, AdventHealth-Central Texas and all of Fort Hood.
As the fog clears, scattered showers could be expected for part of the afternoon, NWS meteorologist Jason Dunn said Saturday.
A cold front is projected to bring increased rain chances Sunday, peaking as high as 60% during the day and as high as 70% in the evening.
Dunn said Central Texas residents can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday afternoon, followed by a break in the weather and more scattered showers and storms after midnight Sunday.
The chance for severe weather is not likely very high with this system, Dunn said.
The cold front is projected to drop high temperatures by nearly 20 degrees. A forecast high of 72 on Sunday is likely to give way to a forecast high of 53 for Monday.
Though rain chances remain high at 80% in the NWS forecast for Monday, Dunn said he does not anticipate the area seeing a lot of rain.
Throughout the course of the system, Central Texas can see around an inch of rain, Dunn said.
Small rain chances return to the forecast later in the week on Wednesday and Thursday.
Projected high and low temperatures through Thursday are:
- Today: 74, 64
- Sunday: 72, 47
- Monday: 53, 42
- Tuesday: 60, 44
- Wednesday: 67, 51
- Thursday: 70, 49
