The Fort Cavazos American Red Cross is be accepting new applications for its Dental Assistant Program.
The Dental Health Command will be training applicants in basic skills that individuals will need to work as a dental assistant.
The program will begin on Jan. 16 and end July 19, and the applications will need to be turned in by Sept. 29, according to the Red Cross.
To qualify for the program individuals need to be 18 years old, have a valid military ID card, be a US citizen, have a high school diploma/GED and will need to be in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area six months before the program starts.
For more information or to fill out an application call American Red Cross at 254-287-0400, ext. 0403, or go to the local office at 36000 Darnall Loop, Room 1039 at Fort Cavazos, with a scheduled call.
