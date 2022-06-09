HARKER HEIGHTS — The new Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Harker Heights is now open at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 680 near the National Bank.
The practice, which opened on June 6, joins the nation’s largest provider network of dental practices — supported by Affordable Care — that focus exclusively on tooth replacement services, according to a news release.
The practice offers a variety of options from extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants.
“Affordable Dentures & Implants in Harker Heights offers quality, affordable tooth replacement care. The practice features an on-site dental lab, which adds faster, more convenient services with all dental care provided at one location, along with the latest state-of-the-art technology, including a CBCT scanner for a more accurate image of a patient’s mouth,” the news release said.
“William Balderas, DDS, General Dentist, and the Affordable Dentures & Implants team in Harker Heights are proud to offer professional and compassionate care to patients,” according to the release.
The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, including the clinic’s enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols, or to schedule an appointment, call 254-247-1178 or go to www.affordabledentures.com.
