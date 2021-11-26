Volunteer’s for Saturday’s wreath-laying ceremony may be met with cold, rainy weather, but that is not deterring the event’s organizers.
The annual event is still a go, although rain will likely restrict on-site parking at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Wreath laying is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., when temperatures are projected to be around 50 degrees and rain chances are expected to be around 70%, according to the hourly forecast from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service is projecting around a half-inch of rain on Saturday.
Participants are encouraged to use the park and ride system from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen, to the cemetery. Buses will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
Jean Shine, president of Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery (or Wreaths for Vets), hopes family members and volunteers will participate rain or shine.
“Our soldiers always show up for us, even in bad weather, so let’s not let rain keep us from honoring their service,” Shine said via email Friday.
Participants should dress for predicted cold and rain.
