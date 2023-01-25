WEATHER Graphic

Killeen received some much needed rain Tuesday, but not enough to significantly affect drought conditions that have plagued the area since the fall, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

“Depending on where it was measured in your area, Killeen saw half an inch to an inch of measured rainfall on Tuesday,” Bianca Garcia with NWS said Wednesday. Normal rainfall for January is 2.55 inches. Last year, January’s rainfall for the month was 0.56 inches.

