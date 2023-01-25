Killeen received some much needed rain Tuesday, but not enough to significantly affect drought conditions that have plagued the area since the fall, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
“Depending on where it was measured in your area, Killeen saw half an inch to an inch of measured rainfall on Tuesday,” Bianca Garcia with NWS said Wednesday. Normal rainfall for January is 2.55 inches. Last year, January’s rainfall for the month was 0.56 inches.
“Although it was much needed, the rainfall Tuesday was not enough to take Killeen out of the drought conditions they have seen since last fall,” Garcia said.
Additional rain chances for this month are slight, with a 20% chance of showers possible this weekend, according to Garcia.
Temperatures for the week will stay in the mid 50s with overnight lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday the high is expected to be near 54 as clouds move out of the area in front of south, southwest winds. Thursday will be sunny and 54 as winds turn around and come from the north, northwest after midnight.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 59 and windy with a low around 44.
With a 20% chance of showers after noon on Saturday, the afternoon is expected to be cloudy with a high near 63.
The low overnight is expected to be around 48. Sunday is predicted to be more of the same with a high near 61 and a low around 41.
Additional rain chances come on Monday with a 30% chance and a high temperature of 55 under partly sunny skies. Overnight Monday lows will be near 45.
The overnight low Wednesday was expected to be 31, causing Killeen to open a warming center at the Moss Rose Community Center. 1103 E. Ave. E. The warming center will also be open Thursday night, when temperatures are expected to reach to be near freezing.
